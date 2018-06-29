Missouri Softball Blanks Kentucky for Series Win

LEXINGTON, KY. — No. 11 Missouri softball (29-9 overall, 13-7 SEC) sealed its series win at No. 19 Kentucky with a 7-0 shutout victory on Sunday at John Cropp Stadium. The Tigers were led by two-hit days from sophomores Corrin Genovese and Angela Randazzo along with senior catcher Jenna Marston.

Red shirt freshman Carlie Rose and freshman 2B Emily Crane kept the second inning going with two-out walks to load the bases. Marston capitalized with a double off the left field wall to score Genovese, Rose and Crane for a 5-0 advantage. After a walk by senior Nicole Hudson. Randazzo made it 6-0 by singling through the left side to score Marston from second base.

Two-time All-American pitcher Chelsea Thomas pitched six shutout innings in the 7-0 victory. Thomas improved to 19-4 in the circle with her performance, her 12th SEC pitching victory.

The Tigers stay on the road with a mid-week, non-conference doubleheader at Western Illinois (13-21) on Wednesday, May 1, in Macomb, Ill. The games are scheduled for 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Mary Ellen McKee Stadium.



Mizzou then returns home to University Field for its final home regular season action, a three-game series against SEC foe Tennessee from Friday, May 3-Sunday, May 5. The Friday game starts at 6 p.m., while the Saturday, May 4, contest will be televised nationally by ESPN at 6:30 p.m. The series concludes with a noon first pitch on Sunday for Senior Day.