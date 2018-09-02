Missouri Softball Coach Gets 500th Win

COLUMBIA - Missouri Softball coach Ehren Earleywine achieved a milestone Wednesday evening. He won his 500th game as a head coach. The achievement came in the form of a 4-2 win over Western Illinois.

Earleywine began his head coaching career in 2003 at Georgia Tech. During his time there, he became the fifth-fastest coach to reach 100 wins in NCAA Division I Softball history.

He was named Missouri's head coach in August of 2006 and has a record of 356 wins and 114 losses. He's won 75.7 percent of his games while at Missouri. His current win-percentage ranks eighth-best among active Division I head coaches.

In his eight seasons guiding the University of Missouri, he has taken his team to six consecutive NCAA Super Regional appearances. From 2009-2011 he took his team to three-straight WCWS appearances. In the past five seasons his teams have been ranked in the top 15 to begin their seasons.

Earleywine should be Missouri's head coach for quite some time. He still has four years left on the seven-year contract extension he signed in August, 2011.

Missouri Softball has a 29-10 record so far this season. They're currently ranked 16th in the country in the USA Today/NFCA Coaches poll.

When asked what the win meant to him, Earleywine told the Columbia Daily Tribune, "Absolutely Nothing."