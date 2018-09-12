Missouri Softball Drops to No. 8
COLUMBIA — Missouri Softball (10-2) dropped to No. 8 in the USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 and ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 polls Tuesday.
The Tigers went 1-1 this past weekend against No. 5 ranked Texas A&M. Senior pitcher Chelsea Thomas threw a one-hitter Friday, striking out 11 batters and allowing just two walks in the 2-0 win over the Aggies.
On Saturday, the Tigers lost their second game of the season 11-3. The Sunday finale of the three-game series was cancelled due to rain and poor field conditions.
The Tigers will face-off with Evansville (6-9) at home Wednesday in a double-header match up. Seventh-year head coach Ehren Earleywine enters the two wins shy of 300 victories at Missouri.
