Missouri softball earns first win this season against SEC opponent

COLUMBIA - The Missouri softball team earned its first series victory against an SEC opponent this season. The Tigers took on No. 8 Georgia over the weekend and snagged two wins in a three game set.

Mizzou dropped game one 1-0 in an intense pitching duel. Despite her best efforts, redshirt senior Madi Norman was slightly outdone by her Georgia opponent Mary Wilson Avant. Although she recorded the loss, Norman threw a gem striking out five batters in seven innings of work.

Game two proved to be a slightly easier challenge for the Tigers, defeating the Bulldogs 7-3 and earning their first win against an SEC opponent this season. Sophomore Cassie Gasper tossed a complete game for the Tigers, holding Georgia to three runs on the day and earning a fourth win this season. Sophomore Brooke Wilmes had a big day at the plate going 3 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored.

The Tigers kept the momentum rolling in game three, earning a 8-7 walk-off victory. Freshman Emma Raabe was the star, blasting her first ever career home run in the fourth and leading the Tigers to their walk-off victory with a liner to short that was mishandled and ultimately allowed the winning run to score in the seventh.

The Tigers will play at home again this week on Wednesday against Bradley. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. on the SEC Network.