Missouri Softball Falls Out of Top-10

COLUMBIA — Missouri softball (24-6, 9-5 SEC) dropped out of the Top-10 to No.12 in the USA Today/NFCA poll announced on Tuesday.

The Tigers went 1-2 against the visiting Arkansas Razorbacks over the weekend. After shutting the Razorbacks out 9-0 Friday night, the Tigers lost two extra-inning games 4-1 and 11-10.

Five other Southeastern Conference league opponents are also ranked in the NFCA Poll: No. 3 Florida, No.4 Alabama, No. 5 Tennessee, No. 11 LSU and No. 13 Texas A&M.