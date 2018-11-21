Missouri Softball Falls Out of Top-10

5 years 7 months 5 days ago Tuesday, April 16 2013 Apr 16, 2013 Tuesday, April 16, 2013 1:46:13 PM CDT April 16, 2013 in Tiger Talk

COLUMBIA — Missouri softball (24-6, 9-5 SEC) dropped out of the Top-10 to No.12 in the USA Today/NFCA poll announced on Tuesday. 

The Tigers went 1-2 against the visiting Arkansas Razorbacks over the weekend. After shutting the Razorbacks out 9-0 Friday night, the Tigers lost two extra-inning games 4-1 and 11-10. 

Five other Southeastern Conference league opponents are also ranked in the NFCA Poll: No. 3 Florida, No.4 Alabama, No. 5 Tennessee, No. 11 LSU and No. 13 Texas A&M.

