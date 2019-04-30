Missouri softball goes 2-2 in Mizzou Tournament

Monday, April 08 2019
By: Hannah Howard, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - The Missouri softball team hosted the Mizzou Tournament over the weekend, which resulted in two wins and two losses for the Tigers.

The team opened the tournament on Friday with a 9-2 win over Pittsburgh. Several Tigers contributed to the offensive onslaught. Senior Kolby Romaine drove in three runs in the second with her fourth home run of the season. Sophomore Kimberly Wert recorded her 14th home run of the season, putting her six home runs away from the all-time Mizzou record.

Saturday proved to be a tougher challenge for the Tigers, dropping both games. Junior Eli Daniel started the first game against Pittsburgh. Despite striking out six, Daniel gave up two two-run homers, which the Tiger offense could not recover from and ultimately lost 5-4.

Game two against Oregon was just as challenging for the Tigers, losing 4-1. Oregon's offense scored three runs early and again proved to be too much for Mizzou to overcome.

The Tigers ended the tournament on a high note, winning Sunday's match up against Oregon 8-0. Seven different Tigers contributed offensively in the game, but senior starter Madi Norman proved to be the star, pitching a no-hitter. Norman's gem is the first single pitcher no-hitter for Mizzou since 2017.

Up next, the softball team will take on Illinois on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.

