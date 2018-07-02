Missouri Softball Move Up to No. 6 in National Polls

COLUMBIA — Missouri Softball, off to a 9-1 start on the season, moves up in both the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 and USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 polls to No. 6 announced Tuesday.

The team is led by two-time All-American Chelsea Thomas, who struck out a career high 19 in a 12-inning, complete game against No. 4 Florida Feb. 22. Nicole Hudson continues to hit the ball well, going 2-4 in the game, hitting the game winning single in the bottom of the 12th.

The Tigers dropped their first game of the season to Cal State Fullerton 5-4 in the double header before winning 7-0 in the second game.

The team will travel to Cape Girardeau All-Missouri Breast Cancer Awareness Tournament March 1-2. SEC Conference play opens up at home for Missouri on Friday, March 8 against Texas A&M.