Missouri Softball Move Up to No. 7 in Poll

COLUMBIA — Off to unbeaten 5-0 start this season, The Missouri softball team moved up one spot in both the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 and USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 polls announced Tuesday.

Competing in the UCSB's Gaucho Classic, the Tigers only allowed seven runs in five games this past weekend. Leading the Tigers, senior Nicole Hudson hit five home runs, sophomore Corrin Genovese batted .636 in four starts at shortstop, and Lindsey Muller went 5-for-5 in two appearances, hitting one home run and four singles.

Missouri continues it's West Coast trip playing this Thursday and Friday in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Palm Springs, California. The Tigers meet Maryland and San Diego State on Thursday and step up to the plate against Florida on Friday. Finishing off their trip in California Saturday, the Tigers play a double-header against Cal State Fullerton.