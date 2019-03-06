Missouri Softball Moves to No. 7 in Polls

5 years 11 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, March 19 2013 Mar 19, 2013 Tuesday, March 19, 2013 1:29:00 PM CDT March 19, 2013 in Tiger Talk

COLUMBIA — Missouri softball (15-2, 4-1 SEC) moved up one spot to No. 7 this week in the  both the USA Today/NFCA and ESPN.com/USA Softball polls announced Tuesday. 

The team swept their first Southeastern Conference road series this March 15-17 in Oxford, Mississippi against Ole Miss with scores of 11-0 (5), 6-1 and 12-0 (5). Missouri senior pitcher Chelsea Thomas took to the bump in all three games, striking out four in each game. Senior Nicole Hudson and sophomore Kelsey Roth both hit home runs in the series. 

Missouri is joined by four other teams from the SEC in the Top-10: No. 3 Florida, No. 4/5 Texas A&M, No. 4/6 Alabama and No. 8 Tennessee. 

The team returns home to host Georgia Tech at University Field on Saturday, March 23 with a double-header (2 p.m.,4 p.m.) and a noon start on Sunday. 

More News

Grid
List

Heart patient says he owes his life to two bystanders in car dealership
Heart patient says he owes his life to two bystanders in car dealership
COLUMBIA - After finishing work on Feb. 23, Michael Morrow, a mechanic at BMW of Columbia, was getting ready to... More >>
31 minutes ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 2:09:00 PM CST March 06, 2019 in News

First look at damage on Highway 15 from pipeline explosion
First look at damage on Highway 15 from pipeline explosion
AUDRAIN COUNTY - As crews spent a fourth day working to reopen a highway closed after a pipeline explosion north... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 1:37:00 PM CST March 06, 2019 in News

Moberly woman arrested for stealing car, fleeing police
Moberly woman arrested for stealing car, fleeing police
MOBERLY - Police arrested a woman Monday night after she allegedly stole a car and fled from officers. The... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 10:52:00 AM CST March 06, 2019 in News

Cole County deputies save woman's life using Narcan
Cole County deputies save woman's life using Narcan
JEFFERSON CITY - Cole County deputies helped save the life of a woman Tuesday after she showed signs of an... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 10:18:00 AM CST March 06, 2019 in News

Columbia man pleads guilty to sexual misconduct involving a child
Columbia man pleads guilty to sexual misconduct involving a child
COLUMBIA - A man arrested in May 2018 for exposing himself to kids at a McDonald's pleaded guilty Monday to... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 8:39:00 AM CST March 06, 2019 in News

Potential Title IX bill has support, faces backlash
Potential Title IX bill has support, faces backlash
JEFFERSON CITY - Lawmakers, survivors and lawyers clashed over potential changes to Title IX. House Bill 573 would allow... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, March 05 2019 Mar 5, 2019 Tuesday, March 05, 2019 9:00:00 PM CST March 05, 2019 in News

Road still closed days after Audrain County pipeline explosion
Road still closed days after Audrain County pipeline explosion
AUDRAIN COUNTY - A high traffic highway is still closed days after a pipeline explosion one mile north of Mexico... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, March 05 2019 Mar 5, 2019 Tuesday, March 05, 2019 8:02:00 PM CST March 05, 2019 in News

Holts Summit gets a new library saving families time and gas
Holts Summit gets a new library saving families time and gas
HOLTS SUMMIT - Holts Summit Public Library opened Tuesday, making it easier for families to access books, computers and other... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, March 05 2019 Mar 5, 2019 Tuesday, March 05, 2019 7:16:00 PM CST March 05, 2019 in News

Child care facilities under new state oversight
Child care facilities under new state oversight
COLUMBIA – This week Gov. Mike Parson announced there will be a new child care working group to address issues... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, March 05 2019 Mar 5, 2019 Tuesday, March 05, 2019 7:05:00 PM CST March 05, 2019 in News

Fulton man sentenced in connection to high speed police chase
Fulton man sentenced in connection to high speed police chase
JEFFERSON CITY - A Fulton man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for his role in shooting at law enforcement... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, March 05 2019 Mar 5, 2019 Tuesday, March 05, 2019 4:47:00 PM CST March 05, 2019 in News

New bill would give schools alternative for making up snow days
New bill would give schools alternative for making up snow days
JEFFERSON CITY - A new bill could change how school district react to missed school days, including snow days. ... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, March 05 2019 Mar 5, 2019 Tuesday, March 05, 2019 3:50:00 PM CST March 05, 2019 in News

Tornado survivor stresses importance of listening to warnings
Tornado survivor stresses importance of listening to warnings
COLUMBIA - As tornado sirens sounded throughout Missouri Tuesday, the drill called to mind weekend tornados that devastated areas in... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, March 05 2019 Mar 5, 2019 Tuesday, March 05, 2019 3:09:00 PM CST March 05, 2019 in News

Battle over proposed event center comes to a head
Battle over proposed event center comes to a head
COLUMBIA - Plans to develop an event center east of Columbia have drawn mixed reviews from the community. The Boone... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, March 05 2019 Mar 5, 2019 Tuesday, March 05, 2019 3:01:00 PM CST March 05, 2019 in News

U.S. Marshals Service warns public of phone scam
U.S. Marshals Service warns public of phone scam
JEFFERSON CITY - U.S. Marshals Service said Tuesday it has received multiple reports of a phone scam involving people claiming... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, March 05 2019 Mar 5, 2019 Tuesday, March 05, 2019 2:27:00 PM CST March 05, 2019 in News

Bill on more insurance coverage for children with disabilities advances
Bill on more insurance coverage for children with disabilities advances
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers took another step forward Tuesday on a House bill that makes Missouri's insurance law more... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, March 05 2019 Mar 5, 2019 Tuesday, March 05, 2019 2:25:00 PM CST March 05, 2019 in News

Student paintings celebrate anniversary of National Churchill Museum
Student paintings celebrate anniversary of National Churchill Museum
FULTON - Tuesday marks the 73rd anniversary of Winston Churchill’s famous “Iron Curtain” speech. He made it as the Soviet... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, March 05 2019 Mar 5, 2019 Tuesday, March 05, 2019 1:32:00 PM CST March 05, 2019 in News

Election registration deadline arrives in Missouri
Election registration deadline arrives in Missouri
COLUMBIA - Wednesday is the last day for people to register for the April 2 elections registration. People who... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, March 05 2019 Mar 5, 2019 Tuesday, March 05, 2019 1:22:00 PM CST March 05, 2019 in News

Parson appoints new superintendent of Missouri State Highway Patrol
Parson appoints new superintendent of Missouri State Highway Patrol
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson appointed Lieutenant Colonel Eric Olson as the new superintendent for the Missouri State Highway... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, March 05 2019 Mar 5, 2019 Tuesday, March 05, 2019 10:44:00 AM CST March 05, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 31°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3pm 39°
4pm 37°
5pm 34°
6pm 33°