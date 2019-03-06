Missouri Softball Moves to No. 7 in Polls

COLUMBIA — Missouri softball (15-2, 4-1 SEC) moved up one spot to No. 7 this week in the both the USA Today/NFCA and ESPN.com/USA Softball polls announced Tuesday.

The team swept their first Southeastern Conference road series this March 15-17 in Oxford, Mississippi against Ole Miss with scores of 11-0 (5), 6-1 and 12-0 (5). Missouri senior pitcher Chelsea Thomas took to the bump in all three games, striking out four in each game. Senior Nicole Hudson and sophomore Kelsey Roth both hit home runs in the series.

Missouri is joined by four other teams from the SEC in the Top-10: No. 3 Florida, No. 4/5 Texas A&M, No. 4/6 Alabama and No. 8 Tennessee.

The team returns home to host Georgia Tech at University Field on Saturday, March 23 with a double-header (2 p.m.,4 p.m.) and a noon start on Sunday.