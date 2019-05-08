Missouri softball player earns SEC Co-Player of the Week

COLUMBIA - Missouri softball sophomore outfielder Brooke Wilmes earned SEC Co-Player of the Week, announced on Monday by the league office.

Wilmes' impressive performance last week, including a solo walk-off home run against South Carolina, earned her the honor.

She went nine for 15 on the week with three doubles, three RBIs, four runs scored, one home run and one stolen base. Wilmes had three multi-hit games last week, pushing her season total to 14, the most on the team.

This is the first time Wilmes has received an SEC weekly honor.