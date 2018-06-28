Missouri Softball Prepares for Big 12 Play

COLUMBIA - The Missouri softball team opens up Big 12 Conference play on Wednesday when they travel to Lawrence, Kansas to face Border Showdown rival Kansas for a double header. The Tigers are currently 22-3 on the year winning 19 straight games. The all-time school record for most consecutive wins is 20, set by the 1995 squad that went 47-19.

Out of the last 17 games, 12 of them have been shutouts and 9 have finished early due to the mercy rule. The Tigers lead the Big 12 with an ERA of 1.08, walk average of 1.24 batters per game and opponent batting average of just .159. In March, the Tigers have managed to outscore their opponents 128-10, averaging 7.53 runs a game. In February, the Tigers were only averaging 3.88.

The Tigers currently hold the lead for all-time series wins over Kansas with a 59-23 record. Last year in Columbia, the Tigers swept the Jayhawks winning the first game 5-4 with a three-run walk off home run by Jenna Marston and then run-ruling the Jayhawks 10-2 in game two.