Missouri softball splits double-header

CLERMONT, Florida - After winning the first two games of the Dot Richardson Invitational, No. 18 Missouri defeated Cleveland St,. 4-2 after losing to UCF earlier in the day 1-0.

Against Cleveland St., Sami Fagan's three-run home run in the fifth inning sealed the game for MU.

Paige Lowary and Tori Finucane both started today and combined to allow just seven hits over two games.

Lowary recorded her second win of the season while Cheyenne Baxter picked up her first career save.

In the first game of the double-header, UCF's Shelby Turner pitched her second complete game shutout for the season.

Emily Crane was the only Tiger to record a hit against Turner as the Tigers were shut out of the first time this season.

With one out in the seventh inning, Farrah Sullivan hit a double to center field off Finucane. The hit allowed Brittany Solis to score for the game's only run of the game to give UCF the upset victory.

The Missouri offense redeemed itself in the second match of the double-header.

After a home run by Cleveland St. in the third inning, Crane reached first base on an error, which allowed Anna Reed to score to tie the game at three after the third inning.

In the fifth inning, Fagan homered off Alex Radjen, and both Corrin Genovese and Taylor Gadbois scored on the play for the Tigers in the win.

Missouri will finish the Dot Richardson Invitational Sunday, Feb. 15 against South Dakota St. at 10:30 CT.