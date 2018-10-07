Missouri softball splits Friday doubleheader

TEMPE, Ariz. — No. 17 Mizzou Softball opened its second tournament of the 2017 season Friday, splitting a doubleheader against South Dakota and Illinois State.

The Tigers (5-2) opened the day by beating South Dakota 11-7, followed by a 7-3 loss to the Redbirds in game two.

In game one, the Tigers produced a season high 11 runs on 14 hits. Mizzou received home runs from Cayla Kessinger, Braxton Burnside, Anna Reed and Kolby Romaine. It was the first career for Kessinger, Reed and Burnside.

Mizzou took an early lead in the first inning with two early runs and a Kessinger solo home run in the third inning gave the tigers a three-run lead.

But in the bottom half of the inning, the Coyotes (1-5) scored four to take a lead and forced two Mizzou pitching changes. Sophomore Danielle Baumgartner eventually finished the inning and would remain in the game for its remainder.

Mizzou scored the next eight runs to earn the victory, highlighted by Romaine's three-run home run in the seventh inning to give the Tigers 11 runs.

The victory went to Baumgartner, her first of the season.

Game two was a different story as Illinois State (3-3) scored the first seven runs and received a complete game effort from junior pitcher Sarah Finck.

Freshman Tiger pitcher Madi Norman picked up her first loss of the season. The loss snapped a Mizzou five-game winning streak.

Mizzou will continue play at the ASU Littlewood Classic Saturday with another doubleheader. The Tigers will meet Wichita State and No. 21 Arizona State. The tournament finale is Sunday, Feb. 19, against Illinois State.