Missouri Softball Sweeps Evansville

COLUMBIA - Kristin Nottelmann allowed two runs on four hits to help Missouri beat Evansville 4-2 in game one of a double-header Wednesday.

In game two, Chelsea Thomas allowed only one hit in 4.1 innings as the Tigers cruised to a 7-0 win.

Former Missouri player, Lisa Simmons, made a homecoming as Simmons is now an assistant on the Evansville coaching staff.