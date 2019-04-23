Missouri softball sweeps Texas A&M in weekend series

COLUMBIA - The Missouri softball team took all three games from Texas A&M over the weekend.

Game one on Thursday proved to be a tight contest between the Tigers and the Aggies. Senior Kolby Romaine was the difference maker, hitting the go-ahead home run that gave the Tigers a 4-3 victory.

Mizzou shut out Texas A&M in game two behind sophomore starter Cassie Gasper, pitching her third-career complete game shutout for a final score of 8-0.

The Tigers shut out the Aggies again in game three with a final score of 4-0. A combined effort from senior Madi Norman and sophomore Cassie Gasper earned Mizzou the sweep over Texas A&M.

The series sweep over the Aggies marks the Tigers' first three-game sweep of an SEC opponent at Mizzou Softball Stadium. Up next, the Tigers will take on SEMO at home for a doubleheader on Tuesday. First pitch for game one is scheduled at 4 p.m.