Missouri softball uses strong debut to pick up second win of season

KISSIMMEE, Fl. - Mexico, Mo. native Danielle Baumgartner tossed a complete game victory in her collegiate debut as the No. 12 Missouri softball team defeated Elon 9-2 Saturday night.

The freshman allowed one earned run on six hits, while striking out a pair.

On the offensive side, the middle of the lineup stepped up for the Tigers. All seven of Missouri's RBI came from the fourth-seventh spots in the lineup.

Third baseman Amanda Sanchez and right fielder Emily Crane had two hits and two RBI apiece for the Tigers.

Missouri used a six-run fourth inning to gain separation from the Pheonix. Catcher Kirsten Mack got the scoring going in the inning with a two-run double. Crane followed that up with a single that also drove in two.

The Tigers are currently competing in the Citrus Classic, and won earlier in the day as well. Missouri took down Jacksonville State 8-0.

The Tigers coninue play at the Citrus Classic on Saturday, Feb. 20. Missouri will take on UAB at 2:30 p.m., and the College of Charleston at 4:45 p.m.