Missouri softball wins on walk-off for second day in a row

COLUMBIA - Missouri softball took down South Carolina on Saturday for their second win of the series. The Tigers continued their late-inning heroics, winning on a walk-off for the second day in a row.

The game went back and forth all afternoon, eventually going to extras. In the first at bat of the eighth, Brooke Wilmes sent the fans home happy with a home run to end the game at 7-6.

The final regular season game for the Tigers is Sunday at 12:30 p.m., as they try to complete the sweep and build more momentum into the SEC tournament.