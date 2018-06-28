Missouri solar businessman gets two years prison for fraud

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — The owner of a Missouri solar energy installation company has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for his role in a $1.4 million fraud scheme.

Thirty-six-year-old Trevor Dryden also was ordered Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri, to repay the $1.4 million to a local utility and the U.S. government for rebates he wrongly received.

Dryden pleaded guilty in February to charges the he fraudulently obtained the rebates and made false statements.

Prosecutors said Dryden, who owned a St. Joseph company named U.S. Solar, was involved in fraudulently obtaining rebates from Kansas City Power & Light by overstating the number of solar panels installed.

A U.S. Solar co-owner, Richard Schonemann, pleaded guilty last year to his role in the plot and is to be sentenced Aug. 8.