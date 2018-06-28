Missouri Soldier Charged in Murder after Wife's Funeral

BELTON, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri soldier is charged with killing a man he apparently believed had sex with his wife while the soldier was away serving in the Army.

Prosecutors charged 21-year-old Justin S. Cannon with first-degree murder just hours after he had attended his wife's funeral Monday in Belton.

Cannon is charged with killing 24-year-old Michael Griggs, whose body was found at Truman Lake. He died from a serious head wound.

The Kansas City Star reports that Cannon was arrested hours after his wife, 16-year-old Amber Cannon, was buried. She was found dead July 27 at a motel in Grandview. Police have not said how she died.

Online court records do not indicate if Cannon has an attorney.