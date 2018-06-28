Missouri Soldiers Help Hurricane Victim Soldiers

Members of the 1107th aviation repair unit were officially mobilized for active duty during a ceremony yesterday at Springfield-Branson Regional Airport. The 1107th repairs helicopters and other aircraft. It's the second time the unit has been deployed in support of U-S operations in the Middle East. The Mississippi unit had been scheduled to go next. But then Hurricane Katrina struck, scattering families and destroying the homes of many of the unit's members. Soldiers from the Springfield 1107th went to help with recovery. Then they went a step further by volunteering to replace their Mississippi fellows, allowing those most affected time to rebuild.