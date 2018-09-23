Missouri sorority opens doors to transgender students

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A sorority at Missouri State University in Springfield opened its doors to transgender students.

The Springfield News-Leader reported that the Xi Omnicron Iota sorority voted Aug. 30 to change its bylaws to accept students who identify as female. The change took effect immediately and was made public this week, just days ahead of the sorority's fall recruitment push, which begins Sunday.

The local Greek chapter currently has 75 active members, and several sorority leaders say they don't know of any transgender student attempting to join in the past.

The college's student government association officially recognized the Xi Omnicron Iota sorority in 2002. It's a local chapter, unique to the university and isn't affiliated with a national organization.