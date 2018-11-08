Missouri SOS Posts Death Certificates from 1960

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Secretary of State has made death certificates from 1960 available to view on the Internet.



Secretary of State Robin Carnahan said Monday that she is releasing 49,000 death certificates of people who died in that year.



Those records include the death certificate of Walthall Moore Sr., the first African-American to serve in the Missouri General Assembly.



Carnahan says the records are available a month earlier than expected this year because 275 volunteers helped clean and organize the certificates and then posted them on the State Archives' website.



The State Archives has been posting death certificates to a searchable index since 2006. One year's worth of the certificates are posted when they're 50 years old.