Missouri Southern Gets $1 Million Gift

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

The donation from George Beimdiek will be used to help fund a new student recreation and health center. The donation comes after a June 15th donation from Robert Plaster, a Lebanon businessman. The university won't say how much Plaster donated, but has said it was the largest single private donation the university ever received. The new student recreation center will include a fitness center with more than 6,000 square feet of exercise equipment, a gymnasium, a dance and fitness studio, and a wellness testing center. The school says it will be a while before construction begins.