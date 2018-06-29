Missouri Southern reviews enrollment effort

By: The Associated Press

JOPLIN (AP) - Missouri Southern University officials are in the process of evaluating a two-year effort to increase enrollment at the school in Joplin.

The Joplin Globe reports a consulting firm that worked on helping the school address its enrollment has finished its work. School administrators have been left to carry out proposed initiatives.

Using research for the Noel-Levitz consulting firm, Missouri Southern has already changed some of its processes in communications and marketing, housing, admissions and tuition costs.

The university's Board of Governors was told last week that more than six dozen strategies have been started, resulting in a 3.7 one-year increase in undergraduate enrollment.

The school also recorded a 2.6 percent increase in full-time students and a 7 percent increase in part-time and dual-credit enrollments.