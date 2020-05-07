Missouri Special Olympics athletes get new healthcare opportunities

1 year 5 months 1 week ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 Sunday, November 25, 2018 9:50:00 PM CST November 25, 2018 in News
By: Elise Brisco, KOMU 8 News

COLUMBIA - Sarah Byland is a golfer, bowler and swimmer. Every year she competes in different olympic events with Special Olympics Missouri. Recently at the Outdoor Games, she won more than just a medal--she won a better view of life with a new prescription for glasses. 

According to the World Health Organization, people with disabilities are susceptible to not having great access to health care. This is an effect of no access to health care, issues with mobility or communication barriers between the patient and doctor.

Special Olympics Missouri moved into a new training facility in August. An aspect of this new facility is a health clinic that provides health screenings to the special athletes. 

Sarah is an exception to many of the athletes that come through the screenings through Healthy Athletes because she has access to health care. Clinical Director of the Opening Eyes program Dr. LeeAnn Barrett says most of the other athletes do not have that access--for many that participate in the Special Olympics, Healthy Athletes is one of the only times they get health exams. 

Sarah has been participating with Special Olympics for over 30 years. Her mother, Jeanie Byland described how visiting the doctor could be difficult for people with disabilities like Sarah because of limited speech issues.

"When you're at your regular physician, they might say something where Sarah might say 'oh'--or you could tell she didn't understand what they were saying," Jeanie said.

Jeanie says that most of the doctors are used to communicating with children and adults with intellectual disabilities and are able to communicate with Sarah well. 

At the most recent Special Olympics games Sarah's vision was tested. She already had a prescription but the clinicians within the Special Olympics Healthy Athletes program found that it was time for her to get a pair of bifocals.

 "It is very hard work on the day of the vision screening," Dr. Barrett said, "we saw over a hundred athletes."

Dr. Barrett has also won gold through her efforts to provide care for the athletes.

During her early years volunteering with healthy athletes she helped a swimmer get a prescription of swim goggles to help her see the lines along the bottom of the pool better. The swimmer ended up winning the gold medal in the national Special Olympics. When she came back to Missouri she made sure that Dr. Barrett was thanked for her help and gave her the gold medal.

"I have that hanging, in my bedroom at home," Dr.Barrett said. 

After trying on her new glasses that will help her read Sarah gave her stamp of approval. 

"I love it," Sarah said, "So I can see better." 

More News

Grid
List

Boone County Sheriffs search area around Columbia apartment complex
Boone County Sheriffs search area around Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA - Boone County Sheriff's Office is on the scene at a local apartment complex searching for a subject on... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 11:38:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News

COVID-19 Town Hall: CPS Superintendent talks graduation & next school year
COVID-19 Town Hall: CPS Superintendent talks graduation & next school year
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with Columbia Public School Superintendent Peter Stiepleman Wednesday about the district's plans for graduation, summer... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 10:00:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News

Virus-hit St. Louis city, county to begin reopening May 18
Virus-hit St. Louis city, county to begin reopening May 18
O’FALLON— St. Louis and St. Louis County will begin easing stay-at-home orders this month, but officials cautioned that the process... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 8:07:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News

RURAL DIVIDE: The challenges of remote education in remote locations
RURAL DIVIDE: The challenges of remote education in remote locations
PARIS, Mo. – The COVID-19 pandemic has upended virtually every aspect of life, especially when it comes to schools. In... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 7:46:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News

Show-Me State Games announce July games are still on
Show-Me State Games announce July games are still on
COLUMBIA - The Show-Me State Games announced Tuesday that their summer games for July are still on, according to a... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 7:34:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News

Hospitals welcome slow return of elective procedures
Hospitals welcome slow return of elective procedures
COLUMBIA - MU Health Care and other hospitals in mid-Missouri are beginning to increase how many elective procedures they perform.... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 6:32:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News

Attorney wrote open letter to the city to limit restrictions on COVID-19 order
Attorney wrote open letter to the city to limit restrictions on COVID-19 order
COLUMBIA — Matthew Woods, an attorney in Columbia, wrote an open letter to the Mayor, Boone County Commissioner, Boone County... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 6:05:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News

Underground tunnel found at Cole County Courthouse
Underground tunnel found at Cole County Courthouse
JEFFERSON CITY - A group of construction workers unexpectedly dug up a piece of history at the Cole County Courthouse... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 5:37:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News

Locally sourced small businesses support Columbia farmers
Locally sourced small businesses support Columbia farmers
COLUMBIA - Supporting local businesses can help keep them alive, and it helps even more when those businesses source locally.... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 4:48:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News

Special Olympics Missouri State Summer Games to be held virtually
Special Olympics Missouri State Summer Games to be held virtually
COLUMBIA - Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) will be hosting its first-ever Virtual Summer Games this May and June. Due... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 4:20:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News

Two men charged with delivering a controlled substance
Two men charged with delivering a controlled substance
CAMDEN COUNTY - Camden Police arrested two men after conducting a routine traffic stop on Tuesday. When police pulled... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 3:56:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News

Callaway County United Way issues first COVID-19 grants
Callaway County United Way issues first COVID-19 grants
FULTON - The Callaway County United Way (CCUW) has distributed its first round of grants from the COVID-19 Response Fund.... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 3:25:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News

MU Health Care adds extra safety precautions as they welcome patients
MU Health Care adds extra safety precautions as they welcome patients
COLUMBIA - MU Health Care is reopening for non COVID-19 patients and is adding extra safety measures due to the... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 2:45:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News

Police looking for two suspects in burglary
Police looking for two suspects in burglary
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is asking for help identifying two subjects in a burglary of a business in... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 2:02:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News

Less traffic means less fuel tax for mid-Missouri
Less traffic means less fuel tax for mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - MoDOT is reporting that statewide traffic volumes are down approximately 35%, meaning less revenue through the fuel tax.... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 1:12:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News

Cole County SWAT puts five people into custody after serving two warrants
Cole County SWAT puts five people into custody after serving two warrants
COLE COUNTY - Cole County SWAT took five people into custody for various criminal violations after serving two search warrants... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 12:50:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News

Columbia police investigate shots fired near Hanover Boulevard
Columbia police investigate shots fired near Hanover Boulevard
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident in the 1600 block of Hanover Boulevard. ... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 12:08:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 48°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3am 46°
4am 45°
5am 44°
6am 44°