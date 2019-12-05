Missouri Special Olympics looking for volunteers for the summer games

Wednesday, December 04 2019
By: Gabriela Gonzalez, KOMU 8 Reporter

JEFFERSON CITY -- The Missouri Special Olympics will host a meeting on Wednesday in search of volunteers to be part of the Games Management Team for the summer games.

In 2020, Columbia will host the Special Olympics Summer Games for the first time since 2014. In previous years, the games took place in Springfield.

The Games Management Team will help with getting meals, looking for more volunteers, promoting the summer games and more.

Digital Media Coordinator of Missouri Special Olympics Kayla Hull said they are excited to host the summer games in Columbia.

"When the opportunity arose for us to come back to Columbia, I mean, it just worked out perfectly," Hull said. "And there's so much excitement there and so much opportunity for both Columbia and our athletes."

She also said they're looking for people with specific skill sets.

"They are a little bit more dedicated volunteers," Hull said. "And we are looking for people, you know, if you like to plan events or if you want to get involved with Special Olympics in a different way, this is kind of a great way to get involved."

Prospective volunteers are welcome to go to the meeting starting at 6 p.m. at the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau Offices.

