Missouri spends $1.3M defending marijuana permit decisions
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri regulators have spent $1.3 million to defend themselves in court against a wave of lawsuits filed by businesses that were denied medical marijuana business licenses. Businesses that didn’t receive permits from the state filed 853 appeals through the state’s Administrative Hearing Commission, and 785 of those cases remained unresolved last week. State spokeswoman Lisa Cox described the legal fees as a one-time cost associated with getting Missouri’s program up and running, but critics said it is a reflection of problems in the way permits were awarded. She said the state received 2,270 facility applications but only awarded 348 total licenses.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has activated the Missouri Task Force-1 to assist efforts in Louisiana ahead of... More >>
in
MU contact tracing delays frustrate students, leave some feeling at risk As the number of MU students with COVID-19... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri regulators have spent $1.3 million to defend themselves in court against a wave of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Members of the Facebook group Columbia MO Citizens for Roll Carts collected 51 signatures for a citizen initiative... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A plane landed in Jefferson City Sunday afternoon after its front landing gears failed. One man... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As the number of MU students with COVID-19 rises, the university's response is trying to keep up with... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police are investigating reports of shots fired early Sunday morning in the North Columbia area. According... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are looking for a suspect after two people were shot early Sunday morning. The... More >>
in
FULTON - Fulton police officers arrested William Braden for the physical assault of a 27-year-old woman. According to a... More >>
in
BOONVILLE – An MU Health nurse has found new ways to enjoy life during the past six months. Julie... More >>
in
COLUMBIA– While many local businesses have been struggling during the pandemic, one organization has prospered. The Love Seat Furniture... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officers from the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department are currently involved in a standoff with an... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Fujiko Izakaya will offer curbside takeaway Monday at its first pop-up since March. The... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-car crash that left the driver of a motorcycle... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - A man faces criminal charges one week after his arrest in connection to a woman’s death in... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri wildlife agencies are hoping a tiny songbird that disappeared from the state a century... More >>
in