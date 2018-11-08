Missouri Sporting Goods Store Owner Charged with Arson

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The owner of a former Jefferson City sporting goods store that was damaged by fire is charged with second-degree arson.



The Jefferson City Fire Department says 52-year-old Kurt Steidley, who owned Everhart's Sporting Goods, was arrested Monday in Warrensburg on an indictment from Cole County.



The fire occurred on Jan. 1, 2011, about one week after the store went out of business.



Steidley hung up on a phone call Monday from The Associated Press after saying that he could not talk. The fire department said Steidley was released by Warrensburg police after posting a $25,000 bond.