Missouri Sports Hall of Fame honor 20 in Class of 2019

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Sports honored 20 people in the Class of 2019 on Sunday.

Gary Pinkel earned the Missouri Sports Legend Award, the highest honor of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. A bust of Coach Pinkel will be on display at the Hall of Fame's Legends Walkway.

Longtime men's basketball coach of Columbia College, Bob Burchard, won the Pinnacle Award. Burchard retired with a career record of 785-269 over 31 seasons.

Dr. Mark Adams received the President's Award, which goes to an individual who supports Missouri athletics. Dr. Adams is currently a team physician for Mizzou athletics and served on the 1996 and 200 U.S. Olympic teams.

Other honorees included former Mizzou wide reciever Jeremy Maclin, Rock Bridge basketball coach Jim Scanlon, Mizzou athletic trainer Eric McDonnell, and Columbia College volleyball coach Melinda Wrye-Washington.