Missouri Sprint Car Driver Killed in Crash During Race

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (AP) - A northwest Missouri sprint car racer has died after crashing into a pole at a suburban Kansas City dirt track during a race.

The Kansas City Star reports 38-year-old Jeff Osborn of Savannah crashed Friday night in front of a Grain Valley Speedway crowd that included members of his family.

Osborn's sprint car left the track and rolled before striking the pole. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His wife, Tina Osborn, says he was a self-employed contractor who devoted much of his free time to racing.

Osborn was well known on the sprint car racing circuit and had spent much of his career at tracks in Nebraska. Tina Osborn says she and the couple's two sons were considered part of his team.

Photo courtesy of KSHB/John Lee