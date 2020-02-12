Missouri-St. Louis faces $8M shortfall; layoffs possible

4 years 3 months 1 week ago Tuesday, November 03 2015 Nov 3, 2015 Tuesday, November 03, 2015 8:28:15 AM CST November 03, 2015 in News
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The University of Missouri at St. Louis is grappling with an $8 million budget shortfall, and the chancellor said layoffs at the campus may be a possibility.

Chancellor Thomas George told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the problem is that while the university expected a 2 percent enrollment increase, it actually fell by 4 percent.

Part of that decline may be attributed to fewer numbers of transfer students, who make up roughly three-quarters of the university's student body. Transfer students there now number 1,556 this year, down more than 40 from three years ago.

The university's provost, Glen Hahn Cope, told faculty and staff Monday the School of Public Policy and Administration was being dissolved just four months after it was created.

 

