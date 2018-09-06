Missouri St. to Begin Search for New President

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Missouri State University is preparing to begin the search for its next president, and the school's Board of Governors hopes to have someone in place by the start of 2013.

Clif Smart has been serving as interim president since last June. He was appointed after James Cofer stepped down with slightly less than a year in the job.

The Board of Governors has decided against using an outside search firm and will name a 20-person search committee instead. Among the members will be faculty, students and a representative from the West Plains campus.

KSPR-TV reports that Smart has indicated he'll be a candidate for the permanent position. Smart says in the past eight months as interim president, he's found the job to be important and meaningful.