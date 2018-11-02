Missouri state average gas prices increase

COLUMBIA - Gas prices are increasing across the state of Missouri. GasBuddy.com said the state average price of $1.71 per gallon increased to $1.76 Friday.

Missouri hasn't seen a spike in prices this dramatic since November. Prices decreased gradually throughout the holiday season and into 2015.

"The timing was really nice because it was during Christmas and the end of the year," Stacy Taylor, a Columbia resident, said. "It was nice to fill up on thirty dollars instead of sixty."

Gas prices per gallon across the state range from $1.55 in Hannibal to $2.29 in Poplar Bluff. The reported high gas price is $1.89 in Columbia, Jefferson City, and Fulton. Moberly's highest gas price is $1.79.