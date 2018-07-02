Missouri State Board of Education selects new president

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Charlie Shields of St. Joseph will serve as president of the Missouri State Board of Education after being elected two a two-year term.

The former state representative and senator first was appointed to the education board in 2012. He succeeds Branson businessman Peter Herschend, who has been on the state board since 1991.

Herschend had served as president since 2011 and previously was in that role from 1994 to 1996 and 2005 to 2007.

The board elected Shields at its Tuesday meeting. He is chief operating officer at Truman Medical Centers Lakewood and spent 20 years in the Missouri General Assembly.