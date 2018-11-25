Missouri State Board of Education to meet for first time in 2018

5 months 1 week 5 days ago Thursday, June 14 2018 Jun 14, 2018 Thursday, June 14, 2018 7:51:00 AM CDT June 14, 2018 in News
By: Danielle Shea, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY – After five months of cancelled meetings, the Missouri State Board of Education will hold its first meeting of 2018 on Thursday.

Gov. Mike Parson appointed two new members, Peter Herschend and Carol Hallquist, on Tuesday.

The addition of the new members means the board can now hold meetings and pass measures.

Missouri has an 8-member board of education that requires at least five seats to be filled in order to hold a meeting.

Missouri teaching groups are pleased the board will now be able to meet and focus on items from the agenda that were previously put on hold.

The Learning and Teaching Director of the Missouri National Education Association, Ann Jarrett, said the board being able to meet again means everyone can get back to work.

“We’re very glad that the state board of education is going to be functioning once again so that they can take care of the business of education, so that students and staff and schools can start taking care of the business of learning,” Jarrett said.

She also said a focus of the meeting Thursday will be making sure the new board members are filled in on the latest information.

“The most important thing will be bringing those new members up to speed on some important actions that need to be addressed that got interrupted,” Jarrett said.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said Thursday's agenda is a little longer than usual, but it is ready to have the board back in action as well. 

Another important item on the agenda is an update on the search for a department commissioner. 

Matt Michelson, a Missouri State Teachers Association employee, said the goal of education is to always be moving forward. 

“We’re always trying to move forward, and we’re always trying to be innovative and make progress and I think having a functioning board is important to do that," Michelson said. 

More News

Grid
List

Police Chase Ends in Semi Truck Fire
Police Chase Ends in Semi Truck Fire
COOPER COUNTY- A police chase that started in Kansas City ended in Cooper County Saturday night. The chase involved... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 Sunday, November 25, 2018 2:41:00 AM CST November 25, 2018 in News

Rain tamps down California fire but turns grim search soggy
Rain tamps down California fire but turns grim search soggy
PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — The catastrophic wildfire in Northern California is nearly out after several days of rain, but searchers... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 7:46:33 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Firefighter advocacy group warns Missourians of scam
Firefighter advocacy group warns Missourians of scam
BENTON - The Missouri State Council of Firefighters warned Missourians about a phone call scam. People across Missouri have... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 7:44:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Columbia group develops project to revitalize Business Loop 70
Columbia group develops project to revitalize Business Loop 70
COLUMBIA – The Business Loop Improvement District launched a project aimed to improve Business Loop 70 by filling vacant buildings... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 5:49:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

New and old businesses participate in Small Business Saturday
New and old businesses participate in Small Business Saturday
COLUMBIA - Small businesses in Columbia offered customers discounts in honor of Small Business Saturday. New and old businesses... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 5:34:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Alabama mall gunman still at large after police say armed man killed by officer 'likely did not fire' shots
Alabama mall gunman still at large after police say armed man killed by officer 'likely did not fire' shots
(CNN) -- An armed 21-year-old man killed by an officer at a mall in Alabama on Thanksgiving night "likely did... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 4:16:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

MoDOT warning drivers on weather conditions
MoDOT warning drivers on weather conditions
COLUMBIA- The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is expecting significant delays Sunday. Officials are telling travelers to plan ahead... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 3:45:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Plumbers: Thanksgiving scraps can cause disposal problems
Plumbers: Thanksgiving scraps can cause disposal problems
COLUMBIA - The Thanksgiving holiday is coming to a close which means refrigerator shelves will be lined with Tupperware containers... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 3:23:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

MU urges students to be careful coming back to school
MU urges students to be careful coming back to school
COLUMBIA - MU officials are recommending that students come back early to campus due to a predicted snowfall on Sunday.... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 1:57:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in Top Stories

Alpacas a part of this "Small Business Saturday"
Alpacas a part of this "Small Business Saturday"
COLUMBIA - An alpaca farm named Curly Eye opens only a handful of times a year to inform shoppers of... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 1:49:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Centralia police chief working with aldermen on new golf cart laws
Centralia police chief working with aldermen on new golf cart laws
CENTRALIA - Centralia Police Chief Robert Bias working with the Board of Aldermen to create new guidelines for golf carts... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 8:58:00 AM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Police arrest two teenagers after fight at Columbia Mall
Police arrest two teenagers after fight at Columbia Mall
COLUMBIA- Police arrested a pair of teenagers Friday afternoon following a fight in the Target wing of the Columbia mall.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 10:44:00 PM CST November 23, 2018 in News

Rain slows search for remains but helps ease California fire
Rain slows search for remains but helps ease California fire
PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — Rain helped extinguish a deadly wildfire in Northern California's Gold Rush country, but the moisture also... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 10:35:00 PM CST November 23, 2018 in News

Warm Springs Ranch starts holiday season with second annual Holiday Lights
Warm Springs Ranch starts holiday season with second annual Holiday Lights
BOONVILLE - Warm Springs Ranch, the home of Anheuser-Busch's famous Clydesdales, hosted its second annual Holiday Lights event Friday evening.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 8:58:53 PM CST November 23, 2018 in News

Columbia Police Department trying to add officers to middle schools
Columbia Police Department trying to add officers to middle schools
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is trying to add School Resource Officers to middle schools in the city as... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 7:25:00 PM CST November 23, 2018 in Top Stories

Man arrested after robbing First Midwest Bank in Columbia
Man arrested after robbing First Midwest Bank in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with a robbery at First Midwest Bank on... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 7:03:00 PM CST November 23, 2018 in News

Scammers tells family their social security numbers have been "turned off"
Scammers tells family their social security numbers have been "turned off"
NEW BLOOMFIELD - A family has received numerous calls from a scammer asking them for their social security numbers because... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 6:27:00 PM CST November 23, 2018 in News

Mexico police arrest woman accused of trying to run over man with car
Mexico police arrest woman accused of trying to run over man with car
MEXICO - The Mexico Public Safety Department arrested a woman Thursday who tried to run over a man with her... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 3:09:00 PM CST November 23, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 50°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 5 active weather alerts
12pm 45°
1pm 43°
2pm 40°
3pm 35°