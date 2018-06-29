Missouri state budget director Luebbering set to retire

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The director responsible for managing Missouri's roughly $26 billion budget is retiring this summer.

Gov. Jay Nixon said Wednesday that state budget director Linda Luebbering will retire Aug. 6. She's served in the position since 2009. Luebbering previously worked as the fiscal management director for Pennsylvania's Public Welfare Department.

Luebbering said she's unsure what her next steps will be once she leaves state government.

Dan Haug, an administrator in Missouri's Mental Health Department, will replace Luebbering.

Haug currently directs the Administrative Services Division of the department, a job that includes managing the agency's budget and accounting. Haug has also worked as director of the Senate Appropriations Committee staff, which along with House staff helps lawmakers review and craft Missouri's budget.