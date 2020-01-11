Missouri State buys out Dave Steckel, looking for new coach

SPRINGFIELD, Mo (AP) - Missouri State is looking for a new football coach. The school says it is parting ways with Dave Steckel, the former Missouri assistant whose teams won just 13 games in five seasons.



The school says a “privately-funded buyout” will pay Steckel up to $340,000. The Bears were 13-42 under Steckel. Missouri State athletic director Kyle Moats says a national search for a new coach will begin immediately.