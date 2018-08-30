Missouri State Capitol Commission hosts masquerade

JEFFERSON CITY - A fundraising Masquerade Ball that was ten years in the making came together Saturday evening.

The Missouri State Capitol Commission united with two other Missouri organizations, The Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence (MCADSV) and The Missouri Association for Community Action (MACA.)

Dana Rademan Miller, Missouri State Capitol Commission Chair, said the commission wanted bring together groups that support social well-being in Missouri as well as raise money to preserve historical art pieces.

"This is the people's house and we felt it was the perfect combination of charitable organizations to come together to celebrate the people Missouri as well as the people's house," Miller said.

Guests of the event could take part in a silent and live auction as well as dance to live music.

The Commission auctioned off exclusive prints from artists Richard Miller and Gari Melchers during the live auction.

Miller said the Commission received permission from the Thomas Hart Benton Trust to auction off several of the pieces owned by the Commission.

"It's very intriguing because a purchase of the art tonight will actually go to preserve and conserve the original art that is installed on the walls here in the capitol," Miller said.

Heather Lockard, Executive Director for the Missouri Association for Community Action, said the money from the proceeds will benefit all three of the organizations.

"MCADSV and MACA are using the funds to provide training and technical assistance for the nearly 140 organizations that we support," Lockard said.

The Missouri State Capitol Commission will use the funds to restore the artwork in the Capitol.