Missouri State complaint against Hispanic official dropped

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — An informal inquiry triggered by a complaint against the highest-ranking Hispanic official at Missouri State University is over.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the student who complained about Juan Meraz decided this week not to seek a formal investigation.

The student's complaint in February prompted the Springfield Coalition for Minority Advancement to demand that Meraz be fired as assistant vice president for minority advancement. The group claimed Meraz made discriminatory remarks against black people that created racial division at the school.

The university said in a statement the student chose to drop her complaint after reviewing results of an informal investigation.

Meraz's supervisor will decide if any further action is needed but any discipline or other consequences will not be made public because it is now considered a personnel matter.