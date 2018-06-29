Missouri State Employees Recognized for Service

JEFFERSON CITY- Monday marked the beginning of Missouri State Employee Recognition Week.

Many state officials were off, but some still had to go to work.

Sgt. Paul Reinsch with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says it comes with the job.

"When it comes to holiday weekends we put as many troopers as we can out on the highways or on the waterways. Everyone that is available is working, particularly on the travel days," Reinsch said.

The Missouri Center for Management and Professional Development is encouraging Missourians to say "thank you" to state officials for all that they do.

The week ends on Friday when many people from local businesses and state offices will be at the capitol to show information on the accomplishments of these groups and showcase what services they offer to the public.

