Missouri state fair announces three new concerts

SEDALIA - The Missouri State Fair announced it would add three new concerts to it's line-up in August.

They include 3 Doors Down and Shaman's Harvest kicking off the fair on Aug. 11; John Kay and Steppenwolf performing with Foghat and Molly Hatchet on Aug. 13; and Jamey Johnson and John Anderson performing on Aug 17.

The State Fair is Aug. 11-21 in Sedalia. Tickets for all the concerts will be availible to public on June 21 through Ticketmaster online or by phone.