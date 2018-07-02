Missouri State Fair Attracts Political Candidates
SEDALIA - Attendees of the Missouri State Fair got a dose of politics on Thursday. It was Legislator’s Day on the fairgrounds and dozens of politicians made it a stop on the campaign trail. Three Republican hopefuls stopped by one booth to discuss the future of Missouri farmers.
The Missouri Farm Bureau recently endorsed Senate candidate Roy Blunt, Congressman Blaine Luektemeyer and Congressional Candidate Vicky Hartzler, who are all Republicans, and the three spoke about issues that some farmers are facing, such as high taxes and issues with the EPA.
Missouri Farm Bureau President Charlie Kruse said, “We try every year at the state fair--on years when we do endorsements of political candidates every two years--we try to have a press conference to talk about issues.”
Although fairgoers attend for the food, games and fun, some do not mind the political appearances.
“I think it’s a good venue. I think it’s a good place to meet a lot of people and not only just farming community. I think everyone comes to the fair and I think it’s great," said longtime fair attendee Georgia DeVault.
Kruse agrees. “Oh, I think it’s very positive. We had a Farm Bureau building full of people during the time of the press conferences, so that’s always good. And I always think that’s an indication of the interest that people have in hearing what they have to say,” he said.
Republicans were not the only ones on the schedule. Governor Jay Nixon was to speak about better energy sources for farmers, but cancelled citing scheduling conflicts. The Department of Natural Resources hopes to reschedule Nixon's talk in September.
