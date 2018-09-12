Missouri State Fair honors military veterans

SEDALIA - The Missouri State Fair honored service members Sunday during Military Appreciation Day.

Gov. Nixon established Military Appreciation Day at the State Fair five years ago.

Events of the day included key note speakers and a special ceremony to honor military veterans.

Various veteran's groups attended the fair, including 100 motorcyclists with the Patriot Guard Riders.The Vet Center also provided outreach and counseling services to any veterans interested in accessing services.

"We've impacted about 100 veterans that we contact later and about 300 that need our services or are asking questions," said Michael Focke, readjustment counseling technician for the organization.

Focke, who has been working at the truck for the past few days at the fair, also said that he believes that there was an increased turnout of veterans Sunday.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the misspelling of "Guard" and "technician."]