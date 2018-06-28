Missouri State Gets $2.5M Federal Grant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Missouri State University has been awarded a $2.5 million federal grant aimed at providing graduate courses for mid-career students at the Department of Defense.

The grant goes to the university's Department of Defense and Strategic Studies, which is located in Washington. The department will work with the National Defense University to provide graduate courses for up to 48 mid-career students with the Department of Defense.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the contract will help fund at least two new courses, several new adjunct faculty and expanding existing courses.

The new programming under the grant begins this fall.