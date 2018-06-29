Missouri State Highway Patrol finds body in Missouri River

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed it found a body in the Missouri River Tuesday. Troopers said the body matches the description of the person they've been searching for since Monday night.

Authorities had been searching for the body since Monday night when someone walking along the Katy Trail about a mile south of Rocheport reported the body.

The Boone County Fire Protection District firefighters said they stopped searching around 10:45 p.m. Monday because impending weather, unfavorable water conditions and darkness made the search difficult.

Tuesday morning, the highway patrol said troopers were searching the river on a boat near Rocheport.

The Crime and Drug Division of the Missouri State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation. Corporal Scott White worked alongside medical examiners on site and explained that the victim is male with an unknown race and age. The cause of death is still being investigated.

MSHP has not identified the person.