Missouri State Highway Patrol looks for missing St. Louis woman

MONROE COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking for a 23-year-old woman from St. Louis.

A park ranger found Raffaella Maria Stroik’s abandoned car on Monday morning in a parking lot at Mark Twain Lake State Park. A state trooper found it still there 24 hours later.

Stroik was last seen on Monday in Town and Country, Missouri, about 100 miles from where authorities found her car.

Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators are working with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Missouri Department of Conservation, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe City Fire Department, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Monroe City Ambulance District to locate Stroik.

She is 5’7,” weighs 115 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information can call the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 660-385-2132