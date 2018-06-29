Missouri State Highway Patrol offers free boat safety courses

OSAGE BEACH - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is offering free boat safety certification courses this spring in support of "The Drive to ZERO Highway Deaths" campaign.

MSHP has reported five fatal boat/drowning reports at The Lake of the Ozarks since last April.

MSHP hosted a free boat safety certification class on Saturday in Osage Beach. Any student who passes the seven hour course is eligible to order the boater safety registration card.

Missouri law requires anyone born after January 1, 1984 to carry a boater safety certification card along with a picture I.D.anytime they operate personal watercraft on Missouri lakes.

MSHP also encourages watercraft operators to make sure everyone is wearing an approved life jacket.

The last free boat safety certification course is on May 9 at Tan-Tar-A Resort.

To reserve a spot in the class or to sign up for other boat safety certification courses, go to The Missouri State Highway Patrol's website.