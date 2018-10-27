Missouri State Highway Patrol recovers hundreds of pounds of drugs

By: Connor Snelson, KOMU 8 Reporter
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) recovered hundreds of pounds of drugs this week during traffic stops along I-70 for a special enforcement project.

MSHP Sgt. Scott White said the project has been successful in the past and this year was no different.

“Everyone one of these seizures that occurred was a result of a minor traffic violation,” White said.

White also said the results speak for themselves.

“Officers conducted 163 traffic stops with 218 warnings given. The vast majority of people we contacted were on their way within a few minutes, but they also seized over 2 pounds of cocaine, 8 pounds of methamphetamine, and 234 pounds of marijuana. They also seized a handgun and a stolen vehicle,” he said.

While this is a week-long program, White stressed that the MSHP makes efforts everyday to stop the flow of drugs on Missouri highways.

“There is no denying that drugs are traveling up and down I-70 every single day. We’re fully aware that drugs travel down that highway and we’re going to do everything we can to help stem that problem because it's a fallacy to believe that drugs are a victimless crime where these drugs lead to other crimes,” he said.

White said this program is done multiple times a year for a reason.

“People say that the drugs will continue to come down the highway and there’s not anything we anybody can do about it, but there is and we showed that this week. There was hundreds of pounds taken off the road and not only that but a handgun and stolen vehicle. And again everyone of these stops resulted from a minor traffic violation,” he said.




