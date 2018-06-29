Missouri State Museum will honor MLK with screening of film

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Museum will show the second of four documentaries honoring the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.'s March on Washington tonight on Lincoln University's campus.

The museum will be continuing its 'Museum After Hours' series with the screening of Slavery by Another Name. The purpose of the series is to showcase pieces of history while especially focusing on new footage that illustrates the Civil Rights Movement.

The viewing of the documentary will take place at T.D. Pawley Theater, located inside the Martin Luther King Hall on Lincoln University's campus. The documentary will start at 6 p.m.

A discussion led by Dr. Debra Greene, the head professor of history at Lincoln, will take place directly after the film ends.

Admission to the event is free.

The documentary screenings are held on the first Wednesday of every month for the remainder of the year.