Missouri State opens new academic center

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Missouri State University teachers, coaches and students are praising a newly remodeled academic center at the school in Springfield.

So is the center's namesake, Mary Jo Wynn, who toured the center Wednesday. Wynn was honored by the naming after spending 45 years at the school, 25 as senior women's athletics administrator.

The Springfield News-Leader reported the center offers all students two computer labs with 23 desktop computers, two open study areas and six other rooms for individual or group study.

The renovations, which cost $600,000, were completed last month.

Football coach Terry Allen said the academic center helps to emphasize to recruits that the school's top priority is academics. He says it's a "cool" place, especially compared to the previous, worn-out center from the 1980s.